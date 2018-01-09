Touch ’n Go, Ant Financial get nod for e-wallet services — The Star — “Touch ’n Go Sdn Bhd (TNG) and partner Ant Financial Services Group have obtained Bank Negara’s approval to operate and offer mobile e-wallet services… The mobile e-wallet will be operated by TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, the joint-venture company between TNG and Ant Financial… TNG also expects its current users who are predominantly toll, transit and parking users to quickly sign on to enjoy the expanded services.”
- Ant Financial gets central bank approval to launch mobile wallet JV in Malaysia
- Mastercard and Here to create in-vehicle services that combine payments and mapping
- Campari fridge magnets let customers order drinks via NFC
- LG announces plans to launch its mobile payments service in the US
- Visa, Mastercard and JCB back payment card with built-in cell phone chip