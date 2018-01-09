Mastercard and Here power ride towards a more connected world — Mastercard — “This partnership comes as people look to take advantage of new technologies to make purchases from the convenience of their car’s dashboard and interact with destinations in real-time… Besides further advancing connected vehicle payments, additional use cases that may be explored include mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), demand management and location-based offerings.”
- Ant Financial gets central bank approval to launch mobile wallet JV in Malaysia
- Mastercard and Here to create in-vehicle services that combine payments and mapping
- Campari fridge magnets let customers order drinks via NFC
- LG announces plans to launch its mobile payments service in the US
- Visa, Mastercard and JCB back payment card with built-in cell phone chip