NFC Forum case studies show how NFC can be used to build new consumer experiences

A 20-page ebook that shows how developers and product designers are using NFC to deliver next generation user experiences in transportation, retail, marketing and product authentication, and the Internet of Things is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre.

‘Innovative ways companies are using NFC to unlock next-generation user experiences’ includes five detailed case studies and has been produced by the NFC Forum.

“As mobility and the Internet of Things (IoT) become a bigger part of our lives, consumers want — and have come to expect – personalized user experiences,” the NFC Forum explains. “Today’s leading developers and product designers are turning to NFC technology to advance how products, services, and applications enable meaningful consumer experiences.”

Examples included in the industry association’s new ebook include:

How a national transportation network has improved customer satisfaction and addressed a long-standing pain point by enabling passengers to read and top up balances stored on travel cards using their NFC phones, and the challenges faced in the implementation.

The new services and features a Japanese railway operator has been able to add as it moves its travel card from smart cards to NFC phones..

Marketing and product authentication initiatives using NFC, including ways of adding NFC to running shoes, temporary tattoos, anti-counterfeit product labels, parking stickers, and ensuring only OEM parts and consumables are used with industrial equipment.

How a local retailer uses NFC shelf labels to boost sales by providing in-depth product information to customers — and how the system provides management tools, analytics, metrics, and marketing opportunities that were previously unavailable.

How NFC is being used to connect legacy industrial systems to the internet of things via an add-on module that provides access to decision making, diagnostics and maintenance data.

Readers can download the full document free of charge from the NFC World Knowledge Centre.