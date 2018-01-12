Line explores cryptocurrencies for payment services, sources say — Bloomberg — “The messaging provider is in discussions with multiple companies on using cryptocurrencies for payment services including Line Pay, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The broader goal is to create products that keep users within Line’s ecosystem and keep them coming back to the app, increasing ‘stickiness,’ they said.”
- Rabobank includes value added services in HCE mobile wallet
- Messaging service Line looks to cryptocurrencies for payments
- Paytm adds investment and wealth management service
- India adds tokenization to Aadhaar national biometric ID system
- TD Bank acquires artificial intelligence specialist Layer 6