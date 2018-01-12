G+D Mobile Security supports Rabobank in launching a sophisticated and secure mobile payment solution — Giesecke & Devrient — “With the new solution, more Rabobank customers can use the mobile payment service since it no longer requires a special kind of SIM card. Furthermore, mobile payment is only one of the services provided: current value-added services in the Rabo Wallet include parking and customer shop and loyalty card storage solutions.”
- Rabobank includes value added services in HCE mobile wallet
- Messaging service Line looks to cryptocurrencies for payments
- Paytm adds investment and wealth management service
- India adds tokenization to Aadhaar national biometric ID system
- TD Bank acquires artificial intelligence specialist Layer 6