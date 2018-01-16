Now, face recognition to authenticate Aadhaar, but with biometrics or OTP — Times of India — “To be made available by July 1, the face authentication option will be allowed in combination with fingerprints, or iris scans, or an OTP to verify the details of Aadhaar users… Face authentication will not require any new reference data as photos of citizens are already on the Aadhaar database.”
- Wells Fargo adds support for Fitbit Pay
- Apple details Apple Pay Cash in updated iOS Security guide
- India to add face recognition to Aadhaar biometric ID system
- Bank of America reports 84% rise in P2P payment transactions
- One in five Brits to make mobile payments in stores this year