Wells Fargo adds support for Fitbit Pay

Wells Fargo announces support for Fitbit Pay — Wells Fargo — “Wells Fargo is partnering with Fitbit, the leading global wearables brand, to launch Fitbit Pay to its customers, giving them the ability to conveniently and securely make purchases at merchants whose payment terminals are set up to accept near-field communication (NFC) payments.”
- Apple details Apple Pay Cash in updated iOS Security guide
- India to add face recognition to Aadhaar biometric ID system
- Bank of America reports 84% rise in P2P payment transactions
- One in five Brits to make mobile payments in stores this year