Ride-hailing app Grab acquires mobile payments startup iKaaz

Grab announces acquisition of Bangalore-based payments startup iKaaz — Grab — “The rich functionality of iKaaz’ mobile payments platform and its experienced leadership team will accelerate feature development and partner integration of GrabPay, Grab’s payments platform. Already Southeast Asia’s #1 ride-hailing platform, Grab is expanding across all markets in Southeast Asia in 2018 with the goal of becoming the region’s universal payments platform.”
- Shanghai Metro installs QR code readers at ticketing gates
- National Australia Bank integrates with Amazon Alexa
- Westpac adds support for Amazon Alexa
- Starbucks tests cashless store concept in Seattle