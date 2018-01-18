Westpac taps into voice technology with Amazon Alexa Skill — Westpac — “Westpac customers can now access their account balance, recent spending history, and reward points status with Alexa… Westpac customers who have enabled the skill and linked to their Westpac account can ask a range of questions relating to their account balance and last 50 transactions.”
- Shanghai Metro installs QR code readers at ticketing gates
- National Australia Bank integrates with Amazon Alexa
- Westpac adds support for Amazon Alexa
- Ride-hailing app Grab acquires mobile payments startup iKaaz
- Starbucks tests cashless store concept in Seattle