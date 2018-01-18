Shanghai Metro installs QR code readers at ticketing gates

Shanghai Metro to accept mobile-app payments — Caixin — “QR code-readers are being installed in all 389 metro stations in the city, which will allow passengers to use an app developed by metro operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group. The app – dubbed ‘Metro daduhui’ – will connect to the payments systems of Alipay and China UnionPay.”
- National Australia Bank integrates with Amazon Alexa
- Westpac adds support for Amazon Alexa
- Ride-hailing app Grab acquires mobile payments startup iKaaz
- Starbucks tests cashless store concept in Seattle