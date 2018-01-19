Quick take: Mobile payment fraud rises in China, report finds — Caixin — “A China UnionPay survey of 105,000 people found that 60% had been exposed to some kind of mobile payment security threat, including information leaks, fraud or malicious attacks… Nearly 30% of users reporting mobile payment fraud said QR codes were involved, up from 15% last year.”
- Six in ten Chinese consumers have experienced a mobile payments security threat
- Japanese NFC pioneer NTT Docomo to introduce QR code payments
- Shanghai Metro installs QR code readers at ticketing gates
- National Australia Bank integrates with Amazon Alexa
- Westpac adds support for Amazon Alexa