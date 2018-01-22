Amazon opens its cashierless store to the public

Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opening to the public — The Seattle Times — “The store requires customers to scan their smartphone on the way in, tracks them with cameras and other sensors as they browse, and, when they take an item off the shelf, adds it to a virtual cart. Groceries are charged to the customer’s Amazon account when they leave with their goods.”
- Walmart expands Scan & Go mobile self-checkout pilot to 100 more stores
- Dunkin’ Donuts offers faster pickups to customers who order via mobile
- Visa CEO plots central role in IoT payments
- Walt Disney World to pilot cashless resort concept
- WeChat opens unmanned store in Shanghai