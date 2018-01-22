Paris church tests contactless donations

Tap and pray: Paris church introduces contactless contributions — France 24 — “On Sunday, the Saint-François de Molitor church in Paris’s 16th arrondissement launched an innovative new technology to transform the old-fashioned wicker basket into a contactless payment terminal… If the scheme is successful, it will be rolled out into more churches around Paris, said Christophe Rousselot, director of financial development in the Paris diocese.”
