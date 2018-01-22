Visa CEO plots central role in IoT payments

Visa CEO Al Kelly is planning for the day washing machines can make purchases — CNBC — “‘As the internet of things emerges and we see many more connected homes, connected cars and connected offices, you may end up with four, five, six, eight places in your home where you could actually buy from,’ Kelly told CNBC for Fortt Knox… ‘We at Visa are trying to make sure that we work with manufacturers around the world to create an on-ramp to facilitate payments from any of those locations,’ Kelly said. ‘We just want to be in the middle of that.’”