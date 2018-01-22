Dunkin’ Donuts unveils next generation concept store in Quincy, MA — Dunkin’ Donuts — “An exclusive On-the-Go drive-thru lane lets DD Perks members who order ahead via Dunkin’s mobile app bypass the ordering lane and merge straight into the line for the pickup window… Dunkin’ Donuts has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s mobile app can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before.”
- Walmart expands Scan & Go mobile self-checkout pilot to 100 more stores
- Dunkin’ Donuts offers faster pickups to customers who order via mobile
- Visa CEO plots central role in IoT payments
- Walt Disney World to pilot cashless resort concept
- WeChat opens unmanned store in Shanghai