ABN Amro pulls out of Dutch banks’ mobile payment venture

ABN Amro and Payconiq discontinue collaboration talks — ABN Amro — “ABN Amro and payment service Payconiq have decided to end their talks to explore potential for collaboration… ABN Amro has made strategic choices of its own that impact the way the bank aims to serve its clients’ interests. For example, ABN Amro is further expanding the functionality of its popular payment request app, Tikkie, to retail and business clients.”