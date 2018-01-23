Supermarket checkout designed to scan entire shopping basket trialled in London — Evening Standard — “Each shopping item has a tiny ‘radio frequency identification’ chip embedded in it… The customer first places their items on a scanning platform, which displays the full list on a screen. They open a smartphone app and tap the device on a reader to deduct payment from an account linked to a card app, such as Apple Pay or Android Pay, and are then emailed a receipt.”
- Shell pilots RFID system that scans all the items in a shopping basket in one go
- Metro Bank lets customers open an account with a selfie
- Dutch banks ING and Rabobank begin QR code payments pilot
- ABN Amro pulls out of Dutch banks’ mobile payment venture
- Commonwealth Bank introduces chatbot that can answer 200 banking and payments questions