Radius Bank lets customers add location-based transaction restrictions

Radius Bank launches innovative card control app to give customers greater financial peace of mind — Radius Bank — “The Radius Card app provides a number of money management benefits, including: On/off switch allows customers to quickly turn off their debit card should it become misplaced and back on again once it has been recovered; Location-based restrictions prevent transactions outside a specific area determined by the user; Real-time alerts whenever the card is used or when a transaction has been attempted and declined; Spending caps and activity limits to help users budget expenses better.”
