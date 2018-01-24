WeChat Pay now allows users to bind overseas credit cards — Technode — “Expats living in China and residents of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan — places where WeChat is ambitiously expanding its user base — can now bind and activate WeChat Pay accounts with credit card services provided by MasterCard, Visa, and JCB… This is the first time users are able to use WeChat Pay without having a Chinese bank account or credit card.”
- Mastercard to mandate biometric security for online and mobile payments in Europe
- Tencent opens up WeChat Pay to overseas credit card holders
- Radius Bank lets customers add location-based transaction restrictions
- Shell pilots RFID system that scans all the items in a shopping basket in one go
- Metro Bank lets customers open an account with a selfie