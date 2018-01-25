Egypt’s banks to use common QR code standard for mobile payments

CBE issues standard criteria for accepting electronic payment using QR code — Daily News Egypt — “The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has issued electronic acceptance criteria for payments through QR code… These unified standards will apply to all banks licensed to accept payments electronically in Egypt.”
- UnionPay: NFC mobile payment volumes are ‘growing quickly’ in China
- Stripe: Bitcoin is now too slow and too expensive to be viable for payments
- One in five Americans are using voice assistants and chatbots for commerce
- Apple to let merchants process Apple Pay transactions over iMessage
- PCI publishes specifications for PIN entry on mobile phones and tablets