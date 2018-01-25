PCI publishes specifications for PIN entry on mobile phones and tablets

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

PCI Security Standards Council publishes security requirements for software-based PIN entry on COTS devices — PCI Security Standards Council — “The PCI Software-Based Pin Entry on Cots (SPoC) standard provides requirements for developing secure solutions that enable EMV contact and contactless transactions with pin entry on the merchant’s consumer device using a secure pin entry application in combination with a Secure Card Reader for Pin (SCRP).”

