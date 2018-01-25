Apple to let merchants process Apple Pay transactions over iMessage

Apple has announced plans to introduce a new service that will let merchants use its Messages app to chat with Apple users, discuss potential purchases and process payments, all from within the messaging screen.

Discover, Hilton, Lowe’s and Wells Fargo have all signed up to take part in the beta launch of Business Chat, scheduled to roll out with the launch of iOS 11.3 “this spring.”

“With Business Chat, it’s easy to have a conversation with a service representative, schedule an appointment or make purchases using Apple Pay in the Messages app,” Apple says. “Business Chat doesn’t share the user’s contact information with businesses and gives users the ability to stop chatting at any time.”