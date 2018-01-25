Ending Bitcoin support — Stripe — “Transaction confirmation times have risen substantially; this, in turn, has led to an increase in the failure rate of transactions denominated in fiat currencies. (By the time the transaction is confirmed, fluctuations in Bitcoin price mean that it’s for the “wrong” amount.) Furthermore, fees have risen a great deal. For a regular Bitcoin transaction, a fee of tens of US dollars is common, making Bitcoin transactions about as expensive as bank wires.”
- UnionPay: NFC mobile payment volumes are ‘growing quickly’ in China
- Stripe: Bitcoin is now too slow and too expensive to be viable for payments
- One in five Americans are using voice assistants and chatbots for commerce
- Apple to let merchants process Apple Pay transactions over iMessage
- PCI publishes specifications for PIN entry on mobile phones and tablets