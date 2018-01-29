Samsung to include iris scanning and face recognition combo in Galaxy S9?

Galaxy S9 may feature ‘Intelligent Scan’, a combination of iris scanning and facial recognition — Android Police — “After some digging around in Samsung’s settings app, a developer and AP reader reached out to us about his discovery of something called ‘Intelligent Scan’… It sounds like Intelligent Scan will combine the sometimes-limited information the iris scanner and your front camera can each extract to piece together a fuller picture of whoever is trying to unlock the phone.”
- Softbank to launch new global digital payments system?
- US consumers sent $75bn in Zelle P2P payments in 2017
- Samsung Pay goes live in Mexico
- Survey finds sales uplift in stores with mobile POS devices
- Researchers demo continuous user authentication system for smartphones