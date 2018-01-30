Samsung patents blood flow biometric for smartphones and wearables

Samsung’s patent shows authenticating users by measuring their blood flow patterns — SamMobile — “The patent describes a method to identify users based on blood flow patterns in their fingers or wrists using sensors in smartphones and smartwatches… According to the patent application, it is possible to authenticate users based on their blood flow patterns as ‘the arterial conduction paths of different users are almost never identical’.”
- Mobile payments drive 60% growth in demand for NFC phones in Russia
- 50% of US stores now accept Apple Pay
- Huawei Pay targets Eastern European launches
- Survey finds Samsung Pay influences repeat purchases of Samsung phones in Spain
- Consumers call for biometric logins to financial services apps