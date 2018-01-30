Mobile payments drive 60% growth in demand for NFC phones in Russia

In Russia, booming sales of smartphones that support contactless payments — Vedomosti (translation) — “Demand for them is being driven by the emergence of payment systems from Apple, Samsung and Google. Sales of smartphones that support contactless payments using NFC technology (near field communication), in 2017 compared to 2016, grew by 60% in Russia… Over the past year in Russia, about 8.3m such devices were sold.”
- 50% of US stores now accept Apple Pay
- Huawei Pay targets Eastern European launches
- Survey finds Samsung Pay influences repeat purchases of Samsung phones in Spain
- Consumers call for biometric logins to financial services apps