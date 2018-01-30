Apple Pay accepted at one out of two US stores, says Apple VP Jennifer Bailey — AppleInsider — “According to Bailey, Apple Pay availability was limited to about 3% of stores in the US when it launched in 2014, but is now accepted in 50% of stores.”
- Mobile payments drive 60% growth in demand for NFC phones in Russia
- 50% of US stores now accept Apple Pay
- Huawei Pay targets Eastern European launches
- Survey finds Samsung Pay influences repeat purchases of Samsung phones in Spain
- Consumers call for biometric logins to financial services apps