iPhone X owners will soon be able to use Face ID to approve family purchases — The Verge — “In iOS 11.3, purchase approvals on a parent’s device can be done through Face ID, after a one-time request to enter their password. Previously, iPhone X owners found the Ask to Buy iOS feature that allows parents to control what children buy with their phone didn’t work with Face ID. Parents had to enter their passwords manually for every purchase, to the chagrin of many customers.”
- Apple to let iPhone X owners use Face ID to approve kids’ purchases
- Amazon tests its own QR codes
- Mobile payments drive 60% growth in demand for NFC phones in Russia
- 50% of US stores now accept Apple Pay
- Huawei Pay targets Eastern European launches