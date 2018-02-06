US consumers and debit: Shift to online may inhibit use — Mercator Advisory Group — “57% of all respondents and 78% of young adults aged 18 to 34 use person-to-person payment services such as PayPal, Venmo, Google Wallet, Facebook Messenger, and others accessible online and in-app by mobile devices and nearly half of them use a P2P service at least once a month.”
- Line Pay tops mobile payments adoption poll in Taiwan
- Nets to use taxi drivers to recruit new mobile payments merchants
- US regulators simplify licensing process for fintechs
- Mastercard issues timeline for contactless card and POS terminal mandates
- Over half of US consumers are now using a P2P payments service