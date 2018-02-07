Apple brings Alibaba-linked payment system into China stores amid market push — Reuters — “The tie-up will make Alipay, run by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial, the first third-party mobile payment system to be accepted at any physical Apple store worldwide… The Cupertino-based firm will accept Alipay payment across its 41 brick-and-mortar retail stores in China.”
- Samsung partners with Grab for mobile payments in south-east Asia
- Garmin picks NXP chip for wearable payments
- Apple to accept Alipay mobile payments at its stores in China
- Line Pay tops mobile payments adoption poll in Taiwan
- Nets to use taxi drivers to recruit new mobile payments merchants