Hong Kong lender banking on finger veins being better than faces for ATM security — South China Morning Post — “Bosses at Bank of China Hong Kong said on Tuesday they expected to bring finger vein identification to all of the company’s ATMs across the city, claiming the feature to be more secure than facial recognition. The bank – the first to use the new technology in the city – had already extended it to a third of its cash machines by last month.”
- Hong Kong bank adds finger vein biometrics to ATMs
- Alipay parent Ant Financial to go public at a $100bn valuation?
- Rambus explains how tokenization can add security to healthcare, ID, the blockchain and more
- Apple Pay runs first promo to work both online and in-app
- WhatsApp Payments enters beta testing in India