Thai temple takes donations via QR codes

Temple goes digital with QR payment for donations — Bangkok Post — “It is hoped use of the system will solve the headache caused by thefts of money from donation boxes and ensure transparency in the handling of donations through the use of e-banking… When a donation is made using QR code an alert is sent to temple monks and laymen via a mobile app.”
- Microsoft sets out vision for a blockchain-based infrastructure that lets consumers manage their own digital identities
- Australia’s next generation payments platform goes live
- Walmart adds Store Assistant mode to mobile shopping app
- E-ZPass lets drivers use their toll pass to make purchases from their car
