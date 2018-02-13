E-ZPass lets drivers use their toll pass to make purchases from their car

Verdeva’s PayByCar makes in-vehicle payment simple with unprecedented E-ZPass deal — Verdeva — “Anybody who has an E-ZPass transponder in their car can enroll in PayByCar and be able to drive up and pay without ever reaching for their wallet… When a member drives up to a participating retailer, PayByCar recognizes the toll transponder on the car and the presence of the driver’s cell phone. It authorizes and automates payment using the member’s chosen method for Verdeva non-tolling transactions, which is on file with PayByCar, and offers personalized rewards.”