Wells Fargo adds AI enhancement to mobile app, giving personalized account insights to customers nationwide — Wells Fargo — “Insights range from flagging higher-than-normal automatic monthly payments so that customers may look into a change to a reoccurring bill, to reminding a customer to transfer money from savings to a checking account to avoid a possible upcoming overdraft… Currently there are over 50 different prompts a customer can receive based on past and expected future account activity, with plans to continue adding new insights regularly. The feature will expand to small business and credit card customers later this year.”
- eMarketer: Mobile payments adoption held back by ‘strong contactless card usage’ in Europe
- Korean card companies to launch joint NFC payments service in bid to combat Chinese QR threat
- Wells Fargo puts AI into mobile app to help customers manage their money
- Apple CEO: Mobile payments taking off more slowly than expected
- Microsoft sets out vision for a blockchain-based infrastructure that lets consumers manage their own digital identities