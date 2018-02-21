Dejamobile is present at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona — Dejamobile — PARTNER NEWS — “With this project, Dejamobile intends to respond to the challenge of a real-time, fast and secure banking enrolment via smartphone… You will be able to discover a seamless customer journey from enrolment to the first mobile payment via the instant issuing of the payment card.”
- Dejamobile to offer seamless banking and mobile payments enrolment via smartphone
- Russian banks prep for launch of national biometric ID platform
- UK to move beyond ‘peak cash’ this year
- Australian iPhone users ‘more likely to bank with a provider if it supports Apple Pay’
- Google Pay replaces Android Pay app starting today