Dejamobile to offer seamless banking and mobile payments enrolment via smartphone

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Dejamobile is present at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona — Dejamobile — PARTNER NEWS — “With this project, Dejamobile intends to respond to the challenge of a real-time, fast and secure banking enrolment via smartphone… You will be able to discover a seamless customer journey from enrolment to the first mobile payment via the instant issuing of the payment card.”

Source