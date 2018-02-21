Dubai drivers use NFC phones to top up parking purses on contactless transit cards

Now tap a Nol card on your Android phone to pay for parking — Gulf News — “The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently launched a smart service enabling smartphone users to recharge their parking accounts by using the near field communication (NFC) feature of Nol cards and the RTA Dubai app… Users have to download the RTA Dubai app and create an account. The users can then use the Nol card option to top up the e-parking purse available on the app, just by tapping. The system will then transfer the selected amount from the Nol card to the e-parking purse.”