IoTize picks ST NFC chip for plug’n’play IoT connectivity

IoTize joins STMicroelectronics partner program to boost plug’n’play solution that slashes time-to-market of IoT enable — STMicroelectronics/IoTize — PARTNER NEWS — “IoTize is introducing the solution in its first low-cost, turnkey IoT demonstrator module — the TapNLink Primer. This Primer will feature NFC connectivity based-on the ST25DV Dynamic Tag IC with 13.56MHz long-range interface and a Bluetooth Low Energy interface. The Primer will enable IoT proof-of-concept demonstrations in minutes by connecting any STM32-based system to a dedicated, provisioned, cloud environment using a smartphone as a network gateway.”