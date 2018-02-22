One in four Europeans ready to make payments with a wearable device

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Over 175 million Europeans ready to pay with wearable devices — Mastercard — “Overwhelming success of contactless cards peaks shopper demand for wearable payments… One quarter (24%) of Europeans expect to start using “tap and go” contactless payments with a smartwatch, bracelet, keyring or other forms of wearable payments.”

