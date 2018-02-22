Over 175 million Europeans ready to pay with wearable devices — Mastercard — “Overwhelming success of contactless cards peaks shopper demand for wearable payments… One quarter (24%) of Europeans expect to start using “tap and go” contactless payments with a smartwatch, bracelet, keyring or other forms of wearable payments.”
- Six more Amazon Go stores to open this year?
- 768m Chinese used WeChat to send a red packet money gift this New Year
- One in four Europeans ready to make payments with a wearable device
- IoTize picks ST NFC chip for plug’n’play IoT connectivity
- Dubai drivers use NFC phones to top up parking purses on contactless transit cards