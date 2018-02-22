Amazon plans to open as many as six more cashier-less Amazon Go stores this year — Recode — “Some of the new high-tech stores are likely to open in Amazon’s hometown of Seattle, where the first location is based, as well as Los Angeles… It’s not clear if Amazon will open up Go stores in any other cities this year.”
- Six more Amazon Go stores to open this year?
- 768m Chinese used WeChat to send a red packet money gift this New Year
- One in four Europeans ready to make payments with a wearable device
- IoTize picks ST NFC chip for plug’n’play IoT connectivity
- Dubai drivers use NFC phones to top up parking purses on contactless transit cards