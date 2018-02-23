Chinese New Year by the numbers — Alibaba — “More than 251 million people used Alipay to collect RMB 500m ($78.8m) worth of red packets as part of the platform’s New Year promotions… The exchanges came from countries as far as Argentina and Norway, and from a total of over 2,300 cities worldwide.”
- Meet NFC World’s partners at Mobile World Congress
- Survey: India now has a higher percentage of citizens with a mobile wallet than China
- Alipay users sent red packets worth $79m during Chinese New Year
- Apple Pay users doubled in 2017 to 127m, says top analyst
- Six more Amazon Go stores to open this year?