Google Pay goes live in Slovakia

Slovakia becomes first to use Google Pay — The Slovak Spectator — “Google is launching its new application, Google Pay, in Slovakia, making it the first country ever to introduce the revamped service… Google Pay is available as of February 28 to clients of Slovenská Sporiteľňa, mBank, Poštová Banka and J&T Banka. Soon, clients of 365.bank will also join.”
- Mobile payments reach ‘tipping point’ in the UK
- Total to roll out mobile payments at the pump across Europe
- Barclaycard tests on-table ‘totems’ that let customers check themselves out of a restaurant
- Android P to include native support for iris verification?
- One in ten young US adults have used Apple Pay to make an in-store payment