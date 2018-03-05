Google Pay goes live in Slovakia

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Slovakia becomes first to use Google Pay — The Slovak Spectator — “Google is launching its new application, Google Pay, in Slovakia, making it the first country ever to introduce the revamped service… Google Pay is available as of February 28 to clients of Slovenská Sporiteľňa, mBank, Poštová Banka and J&T Banka. Soon, clients of 365.bank will also join.”

