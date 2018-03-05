Japanese megabanks team up on mobile payments — Nikkei Asian Review — “Japan’s three megabanks are working together to standardize a smartphone payment system using QR codes… The three banks are also looking at establishing a jointly financed company to oversee the system. Other large banks and smaller regional banks will be invited to join.”
- Mastercard lets small businesses sign up for mobile payments via Facebook Messenger
- Japan’s major banks to launch QR mobile payments platform
- Samsung includes multi-biometric support in Galaxy S9 and S9+
- Amazon plots move into mobile payments and financial services
- Mobile payments reach ‘tipping point’ in the UK