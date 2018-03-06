NXP puts eSIM, secure element and NFC on a single chip

NXP ushers in new era of eSIM-enabled devices for 5G and IoT with industry’s first single NFC and secure element monolithic chip — NXP — PARTNER NEWS — “The new NXP SN100U is the world’s first single-die chipset featuring an embedded secure element (SE), near field communications (NFC), and eSIM for added advanced functionality, cellular connectivity, and security. The company also introduced the SU070 standalone eSIM solution, which offers the industry’s smallest footprint and is ideal for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other IoT devices that require cellular connectivity with low power consumption.”