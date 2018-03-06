Study finds consumers are losing interest in digital-only banks

Banking sector continues to evolve as digital-only banks are losing appeal globally — RFi Group — “While consumers showed substantial interests in digital-only banks in previous studies, global appetite for digital-only providers fell from 74% in H1 last year to 63% in H2, and appetite for digital-only main bank has also dropped from 50% to 44%… The findings suggest that traditional banks which continue to ‘up their game’ in engaging consumers digitally will likely be the ones to benefit in the near future.”