Expedited virtual currency transaction system — USPTO — “The systems and methods of the present disclosure practically eliminate the amount of time the payee must wait to be sure they will receive a virtual currency payment in a virtual currency transaction by transferring to the payee private keys that are included in virtual currency wallets that are associated with predefined amounts of virtual currency that equal a payment amount identified in the virtual currency transaction.”
- PayPal patents faster cryptocurrency payments system
- Study finds consumers are losing interest in digital-only banks
- NXP puts eSIM, secure element and NFC on a single chip
- Mastercard lets small businesses sign up for mobile payments via Facebook Messenger
- Japan’s major banks to launch QR mobile payments platform