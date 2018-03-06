Chinese banks see surging mobile payments in 2017 — Xinhua — “Chinese banks saw a surge in mobile payments last year, official data showed Monday. Banking institutions handled 203tn yuan (US$32tn) in mobile payments in 2017, up 28.8%, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).”
- Google to add NFC to its Tez audio QR payments platform
- Insurance giant Allianz to offer mobile payments service with built-in cover for purchases
- US carriers set out joint mobile authentication platform plans
- Chinese banks report 28% increase in mobile payment volumes
- GSMA: 690m people now use mobile money services