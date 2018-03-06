Chinese banks report 28% increase in mobile payment volumes

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Chinese banks see surging mobile payments in 2017 — Xinhua — “Chinese banks saw a surge in mobile payments last year, official data showed Monday. Banking institutions handled 203tn yuan (US$32tn) in mobile payments in 2017, up 28.8%, according to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).”

