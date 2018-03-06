Google pay app Tez to add ‘tap n pay’ option — The Times of India — “Users of Google’s Tez will soon be able to load their cards and enable ‘tap and pay’ in the payments app. The internet giant also plans to make Tez payments available for other Google products as well, which means that users in future will be able to make payments through email and see shops accepting Tez on Google Maps.”
- Google to add NFC to its Tez audio QR payments platform
- Insurance giant Allianz to offer mobile payments service with built-in cover for purchases
- US carriers set out joint mobile authentication platform plans
- Chinese banks report 28% increase in mobile payment volumes
- GSMA: 690m people now use mobile money services