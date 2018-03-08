Google integrates chat option on Tez payments app — Economic Times — “Google has integrated a chat option in the Google Tez application and is slowly rolling it out to its 13.5 million active users, taking the competition directly to WhatsApp… The payment application which runs on the Unified Payments Interface railroads will now allow consumers to not only send money to each other but also open up an option for conversation around the transaction.”
- Danske Bank partners with S-Bank to expand its MobilePay service to Finland
- Square lets users deposit their wages in its Cash app
- Google adds chat feature to Tez mobile payments app
- Japanese banks to roll out blockchain-based instant payments
- UK supermarket rolls out in-aisle checkout and rewards