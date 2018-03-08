Square lets users deposit their wages in its Cash app

Square’s Cash app now supports direct deposits for your paycheck — Techcrunch — “This feature combined with the Cash app’s debit card now means that the app can essentially provide all the basic functions of a bank account.”
- Danske Bank partners with S-Bank to expand its MobilePay service to Finland
- Google adds chat feature to Tez mobile payments app
- Japanese banks to roll out blockchain-based instant payments
- UK supermarket rolls out in-aisle checkout and rewards