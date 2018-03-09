Bain & Co explains how a Bank of Amazon could save the retailer $250m a year in interchange fees

Banking’s Amazon moment — Bain & Company — “Amazon could avoid more than a quarter of a billion dollars in annual interchange fees in the US alone. This estimate is based on three assumptions: Amazon achieves the bank account penetration our consumer research suggests; 15% of its e-commerce customers pay directly from their Amazon bank account instead of through a credit card; and those customers spend at the same level as Amazon Prime customers.”
- Danske Bank partners with S-Bank to expand its MobilePay service to Finland
- Square lets users deposit their wages in its Cash app
- Google adds chat feature to Tez mobile payments app
- Japanese banks to roll out blockchain-based instant payments